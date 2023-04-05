Deputy transport minister declares war on Eastern Cape potholes
Children already do what they can to repair roads with sand
By Brandon Nel - 05 April 2023
Armed with an intervention plan, the newly-appointed deputy minister of transport is on a mission to fix Eastern Cape roads, which he says resemble the moon’s surface.
However, while Lisa Mangcu intends to implement the plan, some primary school pupils are already taking action and using little more than sand, spades and hard work, to fix and fill potholes along Old Uitenhage Road. ..
