×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Summerstrand guest house staff robbed, woman beaten

04 April 2023
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed staff and stole various items at a Summerstrand guest house on Monday
NO ARRESTS: Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed staff and stole various items at a Summerstrand guest house on Monday
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed staff at a Summerstrand guest house, assaulting the manageress, and then ransacked the premises before fleeing with various items.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred at about 11am on Monday at a guest house in Tiran Street.

“It is alleged ... two suspects entered through a back gate from the parking area.

“The [guest house] workers were forced into the bathroom and the manageress was assaulted.

“The suspects ransacked the premises and fled with a laptop, TVs, computers and the cellphones of the workers.

“The suspects then fled in a white Avanza.”

Janse van Rensburg said the manageress was taken to hospital after the incident and later discharged.

“Anyone who can assist with the investigation, or who can furnish any information relating to the incident is asked to contact SAPS Humewood on 041-504-5019 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station or send information via MYSAPSAPP.

“All information received will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress
Paramedics save puppy Walmer house fire

Most Read