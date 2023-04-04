Summerstrand guest house staff robbed, woman beaten

Police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed staff at a Summerstrand guest house, assaulting the manageress, and then ransacked the premises before fleeing with various items.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred at about 11am on Monday at a guest house in Tiran Street.
“It is alleged ... two suspects entered through a back gate from the parking area.
“The [guest house] workers were forced into the bathroom and the manageress was assaulted.
“The suspects ransacked the premises and fled with a laptop, TVs, computers and the cellphones of the workers.
“The suspects then fled in a white Avanza.”
Janse van Rensburg said the manageress was taken to hospital after the incident and later discharged.
“Anyone who can assist with the investigation, or who can furnish any information relating to the incident is asked to contact SAPS Humewood on 041-504-5019 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station or send information via MYSAPSAPP.
“All information received will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”
