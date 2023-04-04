St George’s Hospital shooting suspect takes own life
Premium
By Riaan Marais - 04 April 2023
The body of the man alleged to have shot dead a woman outside Life St George’s Hospital in Gqeberha on Sunday night was found in a shack among the dunes on Marine Drive on Monday, seemingly after he took his own life.
Meanwhile, family members from as far as Gauteng are gathering in the city to mourn the death of Carol-Ann Magielies, who died minutes after being shot several times outside her workplace. ..
St George’s Hospital shooting suspect takes own life
The body of the man alleged to have shot dead a woman outside Life St George’s Hospital in Gqeberha on Sunday night was found in a shack among the dunes on Marine Drive on Monday, seemingly after he took his own life.
Meanwhile, family members from as far as Gauteng are gathering in the city to mourn the death of Carol-Ann Magielies, who died minutes after being shot several times outside her workplace. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News