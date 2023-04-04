Mnisi was chief of the Mnisi tribal authority in Bushbuckridge, which has 11 villages under its authority. He became chief last October.
Mohlala said Mnisi and his driver were travelling in a Toyota Avanza when they had a flat tyre and were ambushed by gunmen while waiting for assistance, just after 11pm.
Last month, the Sunday Times reported that Mnisi, together with other people, were charged with a variety of crimes, including theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, illegal buying and selling of rhino horns, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.
They were scheduled to appear in the high court in Mpumalanga this month, where their case was set to go to trial.
Prosecutors allege Mnisi was one of the “kingpins”, with other top cops and former top cops in the province, who were part of a “huge trafficking network of poached rhino horn” from the Kruger National Park and reserves in the greater Kruger area.
Mpumalanga chief's widow gunned down just two days after his burial
The widow of Mpumalanga chief and suspected rhino poaching kingpin Clyde Mnisi has been shot dead, just days after his burial.
The incident happened at around 1.10am on Tuesday at the couple's home in Mkhuhlu, Bushbuckridge.
Brig Selvy Mohlala, Mpumalanga police spokesperson, said Mnisi's widow was shot alongside two men.
“She was declared dead on the scene while the other two men have been rushed to hospital,” he said.
“Police are investigating a murder case and two attempted murder cases.”
Mnisi, 37, was laid to rest on Sunday, a week after he was killed in a hail of bullets on the road leading to the Kruger Mpumalanga International (KMI) airport, outside White River.
