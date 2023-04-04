Motherwell designer brings a little bit of Africa to homes
Andisiwe Dikana motivated to follow own dreams after father fired her
When her father pulled the rug from under her, firing her from the family’s carpentry business, a Motherwell woman landed on her feet and launched her own interior design company.
Andisiwe Dikana, now the proud owner of Malitshe Designs, said after a journey of self discovery, she realised she wanted people to have a touch of Africa in their homes...
General Reporter
