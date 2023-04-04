A joint operation between several provincial police units led to an arrest of one suspect and the recovery of R400,000 worth of drugs, as well as four illegal firearms and ammunition in Schauderville on Monday.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said members of the provincial anti-gang unit, in collaboration with detectives and members of the national intervention unit, public order policing and tactical response team, executed a search warrant at a property in Jameson Road, where a 43-year-old man was arrested.
The property was searched after police received information about ongoing drug activity at the house.
“During the search, residents in the vicinity became hostile and started throwing stones and rolled burning tyres at police,” Kinana said.
“Police units on scene managed the situation and also arrested an 18-year-old male suspect on charges of malicious damage to property.”
During the operation, one 9mm pistol, a .22-calibre pistol and two .22-calibre revolvers were recovered.
Police also found 115 rounds of various ammunition, along with 5,614 Mandrax tablets, 65 packets of tik, 73 packets of cocaine, prescription medication and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The estimated value of the drugs was R400,000 and all recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic testing.
Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene hailed the units involved in the operation.
Kinana said the suspects are expected to appear in court soon on their respective charges.
Man arrested after guns, drugs found in Schauderville
