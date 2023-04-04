The court on Friday imposed a life sentence on Okwudilichukwu while Chukwu received a term of one-year imprisonment suspended for five years with an option of a R1,000 fine, he said.
“Both have been declared undesirable persons, with Chukwu now handed to the department of home affairs for a deportation process to be instituted.”
Gauteng Hawks boss Ebrahim Kadwa lauded the investigators and prosecution team for a sterling job that resulted in the conviction and sentencing of the accused.
Human trafficker jailed for life by Pretoria court: Hawks
Image: Artit Oubkaew/123RF
The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit has welcomed the sentence of life imprisonment for human trafficker Okwudilichukwu Bobokwu Idoko in the North Gauteng High Court.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said Okwudilichukwu, 43, was arrested in October 2019 in the Brakpan area along with Ike Christopher Emeka Chukwu, 53, and two women who were acquitted after they turned out to be victims.
