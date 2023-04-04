×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Gqeberha club temporarily closes pending probe into fatal stabbing

Owners of La Dee Das in Bethelsdorp say they are co-operating fully with police

Premium
04 April 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

A popular Nelson Mandela Bay nightclub, where a man was stabbed before dying on his way to hospital at the weekend, has temporarily closed its doors pending a police investigation.

Jeremy Mopp, 38, died in the early hours of Saturday after sustaining multiple stab wounds to the neck and head after an alleged fight with another patron in the restroom of La Dee Das in Bethelsdorp...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress
Paramedics save puppy Walmer house fire

Most Read