Gqeberha club temporarily closes pending probe into fatal stabbing
Owners of La Dee Das in Bethelsdorp say they are co-operating fully with police
A popular Nelson Mandela Bay nightclub, where a man was stabbed before dying on his way to hospital at the weekend, has temporarily closed its doors pending a police investigation.
Jeremy Mopp, 38, died in the early hours of Saturday after sustaining multiple stab wounds to the neck and head after an alleged fight with another patron in the restroom of La Dee Das in Bethelsdorp...
News reporter
