Snow Report SA, a forecasting channel, said apart from Underberg, Sani Pass, on the border of KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho, also received snow overnight.
“The 2023 early season snow has well and truly arrived.
“We were watching for snowfall... so it's not unexpected at all and April is often when we see snow in this area,” it said.
TimesLIVE
Excitement as the Drakensberg receives its first snowfall
Senior reporter
Image: Lake Naverone
The Drakensberg mountain range received its first snowfall of the year on Monday night ahead of the renowned Splashy Fen music festival at the weekend.
Holiday resorts took to their social media platforms on Tuesday to post pictures of the snow-capped mountains.
Silver Streams self-catering accommodation in Underberg said on its Facebook page: “There was a freshness in the air last night ... and the reason... our first snow for 2023.”
Image: Madie Botha/Silver Streams
