News

Excitement as the Drakensberg receives its first snowfall

04 April 2023
Suthentira Govender
Senior reporter
Lake Naverone resort in the Drakensberg captured this image on Tuesday morning.
Image: Lake Naverone
Image: Lake Naverone

The Drakensberg mountain range received its first snowfall of the year on Monday night ahead of the renowned Splashy Fen music festival at the weekend.

Holiday resorts took to their social media platforms on Tuesday to post pictures of the snow-capped mountains.

Silver Streams self-catering accommodation in Underberg said on its Facebook page: “There was a freshness in the air last night ... and the reason... our first snow for 2023.”

The first smattering of snow over the Drakensberg mountains captured at Silver Streams resort near Underberg.
Image: Madie Botha/Silver Streams
Image: Madie Botha/Silver Streams

Snow Report SA, a forecasting channel, said apart from Underberg, Sani Pass, on the border of KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho, also received snow overnight.

“The 2023 early season snow has well and truly arrived.

“We were watching for snowfall... so it's not unexpected at all and April is often when we see snow in this area,” it said.

