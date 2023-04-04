×

Education department’s new acting head excited to take reins

04 April 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter
NEW ROLE: The acting head of the Eastern Cape education department Dr Soyisile Nuku
Newly appointed Eastern Cape education department acting head Dr Soyisile Nuku is excited to be steering the department as it confronts a number of challenges.

Nuku took over the reins of the department on April 1 from Mahlubandile Qwase  who has been  acting in that position for a year after the suspension of department head Dr Naledi Mbude. 

Department spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela said Nuku brought extensive experience as an educationist, having served the department in various senior positions over the years.

“The acting head of department is tasked with the responsibility of ensuring business continuity and labour peace.

“Dr Nuku, though not new in the sector, will be expected to also ensure the department sustains its upward trajectory performance in learning outcomes.

“Furthermore, Dr Nuku will be expected to mobilise, assemble and marshal all education stakeholders and parents towards a common goal — advancing transformation of education in the province and country,” Mboxela said.

