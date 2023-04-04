City gives go-ahead to electricity mitigation strategy

Plans are afoot to help reduce power cuts caused by load-shedding.
The strategy, which will also assist the city’s dwindling revenue collection prospects, was given the green light at a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting on Monday.
The city proposes short, medium to long-term plans to ensure businesses have enough electricity to keep the lights on and stay economically active.
The city’s load-mitigation strategy includes intensive geyser control, fixing an old gas turbine power plant, load curtailment and eventually procuring renewable energy from independent power producers.
If implemented according to plan, the city’s load-mitigation strategy could take pressure off the electricity grid and allow the Bay to be exempt from a few load-shedding stages.
Energy and electricity political Lance Grootboom said the strategy was pertinent to soften the crippling impact of load-shedding on the local economy.
“One of the short-term goals is to explore the electricity load curtailment of qualifying customers," he said.
“In the medium term, we foresee the improvement of the electricity saving capacity of the 84,000 geysers that are remotely controlled with ripple control switches, by ensuring better compliance by consumers bypassing the system."
Grootboom said another goal in their medium-term plans was the refurbishment of the gas turbine at Mount Road with an installed capacity of 50 megawatts.
He said a service provider would be appointed to assess the facility and provide a report on what was required to get it operational.
“In addition, a pilot project to curtail the electricity load of existing consumers, with the requisite smart technology already installed at their premises, will be implemented to reduce their electricity usage, without completely switching off their electricity supply,” Grootboom said.
He said long-term plans included greater independence from the power utility by promoting and championing the implementation of sustainable renewal energy and to procure energy from independent power producers.
HeraldLIVE
City gives go-ahead to electricity mitigation strategy
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
HeraldLIVE
