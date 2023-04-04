×

News

Celebration as NMU’s George campus holds first graduation ceremony

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 04 April 2023

Tears of joy, ululation and dancing marked the occasion at the inaugural graduation for Nelson Mandela University’s George campus students on Tuesday.

The ceremony saw 460 proud graduates walk across the repurposed stage at the George campus. ..

