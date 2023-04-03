×

News

Sign language interpreter for Nelson Mandela Bay council

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 03 April 2023

The Nelson Mandela Bay council had a sign language interpreter during a meeting on Monday to promote inclusivity.

It is the first time an interpreter was used during a council session. It is intended that all committees will soon have the same service...

