Paroled Jeremy Mopp dies after stabbing in nightclub
A parolee, who spent time behind bars for his role in the murder of a Nelson Mandela Bay couple 12 years ago, became the victim of a fatal stabbing at a Bethelsdorp nightclub at the weekend.
Jeremy Mopp, 38, died on his way to hospital after being stabbed near the dance floor of the popular La Dee Das nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning...
News reporter
