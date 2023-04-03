The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Jeffreys Bay is continuing its search for a 43-year-old man who went missing in the surf when his kayak capsized on Sunday.
The NSRI duty crew was activated after reports that a double sea kayak capsized at Walskipper, on Paradise Beach, with two local men on board.
The rescue craft Rescue 37 was launched while NSRI shore crew and the police, provincial EMS and Kouga municipal lifeguards were activated.
On arrival at the scene it was determined that one of the kayakers had managed to swim ashore and was not injured.
Another man, age 43, was still missing.
An extensive sea and shoreline search found no signs of the missing man, NSRI Jeffreys Bay station commander Paul van Jaarsveld said.
“Police divers were alerted and they are continuing in an ongoing search.
“On Monday, NSRI Jeffreys Bay conducted shoreline search efforts assisting police divers in their ongoing search.
“Our thoughts are with the family of the missing man in this difficult time,” Van Jaarsveld said.
He said it appeared as if the two men had been fishing on the kayak when it was capsized by a wave.
“One man swam ashore and one man went missing in the surf.
“NSRI recovered the double sea kayak that was located semi-submerged.”
HeraldLIVE
NSRI continues search for missing Jeffreys Bay kayaker
Image: NSRI
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) in Jeffreys Bay is continuing its search for a 43-year-old man who went missing in the surf when his kayak capsized on Sunday.
The NSRI duty crew was activated after reports that a double sea kayak capsized at Walskipper, on Paradise Beach, with two local men on board.
The rescue craft Rescue 37 was launched while NSRI shore crew and the police, provincial EMS and Kouga municipal lifeguards were activated.
On arrival at the scene it was determined that one of the kayakers had managed to swim ashore and was not injured.
Another man, age 43, was still missing.
An extensive sea and shoreline search found no signs of the missing man, NSRI Jeffreys Bay station commander Paul van Jaarsveld said.
“Police divers were alerted and they are continuing in an ongoing search.
“On Monday, NSRI Jeffreys Bay conducted shoreline search efforts assisting police divers in their ongoing search.
“Our thoughts are with the family of the missing man in this difficult time,” Van Jaarsveld said.
He said it appeared as if the two men had been fishing on the kayak when it was capsized by a wave.
“One man swam ashore and one man went missing in the surf.
“NSRI recovered the double sea kayak that was located semi-submerged.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics