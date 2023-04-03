Nelson Mandela Bay old age homes on their knees
A subsidy that has not increased in a decade and rising costs stretch state-funded Bay care facilities to breaking point
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 03 April 2023
Nelson Mandela Bay’s 10 state-funded old age homes are on their knees as a meagre subsidy and the escalating cost of food and other basics create a perfect storm.
After almost a decade of receiving the same R2,000 subsidy per resident, the old age homes are feeling the pinch, with at least two being forced to implement shorter hours for staff and fearing that they might have to close down...
