News

Musician, instrument maker finishes masters after suffering stroke

By Devon Koen - 03 April 2023

More than three years after suffering a life-changing stroke while on stage, musician Joe Makhanza finally achieved his goal and obtained his master’s degree in ethnomusicology from Rhodes University.

Makhanza, who walked across the stage at the university’s graduation ceremony at the 1820 Settler’s Monument, said he was overjoyed to finally receive his degree following years of recovery...

