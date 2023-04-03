Mineworker’s son receives postgraduate diploma, with distinction
By Devon Koen - 03 April 2023
Growing up in different households and eventually ending up in Duncan Village in East London, Velisile Bukula was faced with two options — become a gangster or make the best of the unfortunate situation.
Fortunately, the senior communications officer at Rhodes University and father of three girls chose the latter and during the institution’s graduation ceremony he received a postgraduate diploma in media marketing, with distinction...
