News

Main Nelson Mandela Bay post office closed after sheriff seizes equipment

Service halted due to dispute over unpaid rent at shut Rink Street branch

Premium
03 April 2023
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

Post office users watched with bemusement and annoyance as officials from the sheriff’s office seized equipment at the main branch in Govan Mbeki on Friday forcing the suspension of operations.

Two bakkie loads worth of computer monitors and printing equipment were attached and confiscated after the ailing state-owned entity allegedly failed to meet its rental obligations for the closed Rink Street branch in Central...

