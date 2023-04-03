An employee at Life St George’s Hospital succumbed to her injuries after being shot while leaving the hospital on Sunday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the police were investigating a case of murder after Carol Anne Magielies, 49, died in hospital after being shot several times shortly after 7pm.
“It is alleged the deceased was on her way to get into her transport after she finished work,” she said.
“She was approached by an unknown suspect, who pulled her aside and fired multiple shots at her.”
She said the suspect had fled and the victim had been rushed into the hospital, but had died shortly afterwards.
While the motive for the shooting is still unknown, bystanders alleged Magielies’s ex-boyfriend might have been involved.
Life St George’s Hospital management confirmed the incident and said the police had its full co-operation.
“The hospital has been secured and remains safe for patients, staff and visitors,” it said in a statement.
“Hospital services have not been affected and the emergency unit remains operational for medical emergencies.”
After the incident ambulances were temporarily diverted to other hospitals while the police were still on the scene, but services have since returned to normal.
HeraldLIVE
Hospital employee killed in St George's shooting identified
Image: WERNER HILLS
An employee at Life St George’s Hospital succumbed to her injuries after being shot while leaving the hospital on Sunday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the police were investigating a case of murder after Carol Anne Magielies, 49, died in hospital after being shot several times shortly after 7pm.
“It is alleged the deceased was on her way to get into her transport after she finished work,” she said.
“She was approached by an unknown suspect, who pulled her aside and fired multiple shots at her.”
She said the suspect had fled and the victim had been rushed into the hospital, but had died shortly afterwards.
While the motive for the shooting is still unknown, bystanders alleged Magielies’s ex-boyfriend might have been involved.
Life St George’s Hospital management confirmed the incident and said the police had its full co-operation.
“The hospital has been secured and remains safe for patients, staff and visitors,” it said in a statement.
“Hospital services have not been affected and the emergency unit remains operational for medical emergencies.”
After the incident ambulances were temporarily diverted to other hospitals while the police were still on the scene, but services have since returned to normal.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics