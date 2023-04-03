Graduate perseveres despite losing his sight
By Devon Koen - 03 April 2023
After a debilitating illness left Mbongeni Shabangu partially blind and dependent on a crutch, he felt hopeless and had to stop his studies.
But 14 years later, Shabangu proudly took to the stage at the Rhodes University graduation ceremony to collect his bachelor of science in computer science and technology degree. ..
