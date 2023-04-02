×

Nurse shot outside Life St George’s Hospital

02 April 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter
Police vans line the road outside St George’s Hospital in Gqeberha on Sunday night after the shooting
EMERGENCY RESPONSE Police vans line the road outside St George’s Hospital in Gqeberha on Sunday night after the shooting
Image: SUPPLIED

Chaos erupted outside the Life St George’s Hospital in Gqeberha on Sunday night after a nurse was shot outside the facility’s emergency entrance.

Police vans lined Park Drive outside the hospital after the shooting  and at least a dozen officers were in the outside parking area at the trauma unit.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police responded to calls of a shooting outside the hospital and were still on the scene.

“Information on the incident is still very limited at this stage,” she said.

According to security personnel and bystanders at the scene, a nurse, who had finished her shift, was leaving the building at about 7.05pm and was walking to her car when a man, believed to be an ex-boyfriend, opened fire on her.

Multiple sources said  the suspect fired about five shots, wounding the nurse in the process.

She was taken into the hospital for treatment, but her condition could not immediately be established.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.

