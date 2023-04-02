Four die in bloody weekend on Bay’s roads

Nelson Mandela Bay police have cautioned motorists to take care when travelling over the Easter weekend, after four people lost their lives in traffic accidents at the weekend.
The fatalities occurred in four separate incidents between Friday afternoon and the early hours of Sunday morning.
Bay district police commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata warned motorists that law enforcement officials would be out in force over the coming weekend.
The first incident took place on Friday evening, when a hospital notified police about an accident victim who had been brought in after a collision at the intersection of Buffelsfontein Road and 11th Avenue, Walmer.
The 28-year-old died from his injuries on Saturday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said little information was available.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Captain Estelle Edwards on 079-520-3256.
In another incident, at about 8pm on Saturday, Kabega Park police were notified of a 31-year-old man who died in hospital after a motorcycle accident on the N2 near Blue Horizon Bay.
Information about the incident can be communicated to Kabega Park SAPS on 082-442-1282.
Also on Saturday, at about 11.20pm, members from KwaNobuhle SAPS were patrolling in Sigila Street when they noticed a crowd gathered around a VW Golf.
“Upon further investigation they found a person trapped under the vehicle,” Janse van Rensburg said.
“Emergency services were called to the scene and the body of a 30-year-old man was recovered.”
Anyone with information about the incident can contact Lieutenant-Colonel Isaac Plaatjies on 079-496-4691.
In a fourth incident, a 31-year-old motorist died shortly after midnight on Sunday when his VW Polo drove into a bridge on the N2. He was travelling from Cotswold in the direction of Stanford Road.
Cases of culpable homicide are under investigation for each incident.
The names of the deceased will be released once they have been formally identified.
HeraldLIVE
Four die in bloody weekend on Bay’s roads
News reporter
Image: 123RF/ Paul Fleet
HeraldLIVE
