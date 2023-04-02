A second suspect arrested for the kidnapping of a Bay biokineticist last month is expected to return to court this week for his formal bail application.
Xolani Kafile, 40, made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday, the day after he was arrested on kidnapping charges by members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigations Unit.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said Kafile was linked to the abduction and ransom of 26-year-old Riana Pretorius, who was taken from her workplace in Newton Park on March 16.
She was released, more than week later, after her family paid a ransom of R1.1m.
Her case is one of a series of high-profile kidnappings for ransom in the Eastern Cape in recent weeks.
Pretorius was accosted by three armed suspects who forced her into a white Toyota Corolla and drove off with her.
The vehicle was found shortly thereafter and Xolisile Rawutini, 39, was arrested and charged with the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition after members of the Flying Squad recovered a 9mm Norinco pistol and another firearm.
Ruwatini and Kafile are expected to return to court for a formal bail application on Wednesday.
HeraldLIVE
Another suspect in Gqeberha kidnapping case due in court this week
News reporter
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
A second suspect arrested for the kidnapping of a Bay biokineticist last month is expected to return to court this week for his formal bail application.
Xolani Kafile, 40, made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday, the day after he was arrested on kidnapping charges by members of the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigations Unit.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said Kafile was linked to the abduction and ransom of 26-year-old Riana Pretorius, who was taken from her workplace in Newton Park on March 16.
She was released, more than week later, after her family paid a ransom of R1.1m.
Her case is one of a series of high-profile kidnappings for ransom in the Eastern Cape in recent weeks.
Pretorius was accosted by three armed suspects who forced her into a white Toyota Corolla and drove off with her.
The vehicle was found shortly thereafter and Xolisile Rawutini, 39, was arrested and charged with the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition after members of the Flying Squad recovered a 9mm Norinco pistol and another firearm.
Ruwatini and Kafile are expected to return to court for a formal bail application on Wednesday.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
Politics
News