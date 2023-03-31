Theodor Herzl High kicking for Guinness goal
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 31 March 2023
A culmination of blood, sweat and tears saw Theodor Herzl High School’s team of five-a-side soccer players reach their goal and possibly break a Guinness World Record.
The 77-hour long record attempt, which saw pupils playing in gale force winds and rain, ended with the school raising the record-breaking bar...
