Police have arrested an axe-wielding suspect who is believed to have killed four people in Lusikisiki on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the suspect, aged 24, left his room to the room where family members, between the ages of 5 and 69, were sitting and started attacking them with the axe.
Four of them died at the scene.
“Police were alerted to the incident by members of the local community, and one eye witness, who escaped the ordeal unharmed.
“The motive for the killings is not known at this stage, however the police have registered a murder docket for investigation.
“The suspect was immediately arrested in the same village, and the axe which is believed to have been used was recovered and confiscated by the police,” Kinana said.
The deceased are Nomantombi Nobanda, 69, Thembinkosi Nobanda, 42, Nomhayaya Phatekile, 38 and Olwande Phatekile, 5.
The suspect is expected to appear at the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on Friday.
HeraldLIVE
Suspect arrested for killing four Lusikisiki family members with axe
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Police have arrested an axe-wielding suspect who is believed to have killed four people in Lusikisiki on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the suspect, aged 24, left his room to the room where family members, between the ages of 5 and 69, were sitting and started attacking them with the axe.
Four of them died at the scene.
“Police were alerted to the incident by members of the local community, and one eye witness, who escaped the ordeal unharmed.
“The motive for the killings is not known at this stage, however the police have registered a murder docket for investigation.
“The suspect was immediately arrested in the same village, and the axe which is believed to have been used was recovered and confiscated by the police,” Kinana said.
The deceased are Nomantombi Nobanda, 69, Thembinkosi Nobanda, 42, Nomhayaya Phatekile, 38 and Olwande Phatekile, 5.
The suspect is expected to appear at the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on Friday.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
World
News
News