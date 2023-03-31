×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Suspect arrested for killing four Lusikisiki family members with axe

By Herald Reporter - 31 March 2023
A suspect has been arrested after four people were killed by an axe-wielding man in Lusikisiki on Thursday
FAMILY TRAGEDY: A suspect has been arrested after four people were killed by an axe-wielding man in Lusikisiki on Thursday
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Police have arrested an axe-wielding suspect who is believed to have killed four people in Lusikisiki on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the suspect, aged 24, left his room to the room where family members, between the ages of 5 and 69, were sitting and started attacking them with the axe.

Four of them died at the scene.

“Police were alerted to the incident by members of the local community, and one eye witness, who escaped the ordeal unharmed.

“The motive for the killings is not known at this stage, however the police have registered a murder docket for investigation.

“The suspect was immediately arrested in the same village, and the axe which is believed to have been used was recovered and confiscated by the police,” Kinana said.

The deceased are Nomantombi Nobanda, 69, Thembinkosi Nobanda, 42, Nomhayaya Phatekile, 38 and Olwande Phatekile, 5.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on Friday.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Paramedics save puppy Walmer house fire
New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful

Most Read