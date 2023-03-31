WATCH | Saving Miss Daisy: Nelson Mandela Bay family’s pet rescued from fire
Paramedic at scene of blaze uses CPR and a child’s oxygen mask to resuscitate puppy
When a Walmer homeowner carried his six-month old puppy from his burning home on Wednesday night, the family was unsure if the tiny Yorkie-poodle cross would make it.
But the paramedic who responded to the call was determined not to let anyone — or any pet — die on his watch, and using CPR and a child’s oxygen mask, managed to bring little Daisy back from the brink. ..
WATCH | Saving Miss Daisy: Nelson Mandela Bay family’s pet rescued from fire
Paramedic at scene of blaze uses CPR and a child’s oxygen mask to resuscitate puppy
News reporter
When a Walmer homeowner carried his six-month old puppy from his burning home on Wednesday night, the family was unsure if the tiny Yorkie-poodle cross would make it.
But the paramedic who responded to the call was determined not to let anyone — or any pet — die on his watch, and using CPR and a child’s oxygen mask, managed to bring little Daisy back from the brink. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
News
News
News
News