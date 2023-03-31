×

News

Red tape strangling service delivery

Shortage of disaster relief packages after fire puts spotlight on bottlenecks at Bay’s supply chain management unit

Premium
31 March 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

It has taken the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality more than two years to try to wrap up a tender for disaster relief packages — with the process stuck at the last hurdle for the past two months.

This is just one example of the mountain of red tape strangling service delivery in the city as tenders are often stuck at the city’s supply chain management unit as a result of delays in issuing tender IDs for projects and purchasing goods...

