“The only thing I can confirm to you is that she is safe and sound. I don't have finer details at the moment,” she said, adding that more information would be shared later.
Replying to TimesLIVE questions this week, she said she was “bereaved, preparing for a funeral in the villages” and would only be able to help by Monday.
Two suspects were arrested after Pretorius disappeared and a third escaped. One of the arrestees was released when police realised they had the wrong man.
The remaining suspect, Xolisile Rawutini, appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate's court for the second time on March 24 for a bail application. The matter was postponed to April 5.
Kidnapped Riana Pretorius gives thanks on Facebook for support
Image: Facebook
Gqeberha biokineticist Riana Pretorius, who was released by her kidnappers last Friday, has broken her silence.
The 26-year-old was abducted two weeks ago outside a Newton Park medical practice when she arrived for work in the morning. She was forced into a white Toyota Corolla by three armed men.
It is understood by TimesLIVE that Pretorius' family, after three attempts at meetings with her kidnappers, paid a ransom of “just more than R1m” and she was dropped off in Struandale.
Since then the Pretorius family has remained tight-lipped about her ordeal, but on Friday morning Pretorius shared a message of thanks on Facebook.
Image: Facebook
“On my family's behalf and mine, I would like to express our heartfelt thanks. We were and continue to be humbled by the support of our family and friends during these hard times.
“Thank you so much for everyone's prayers and thoughts. It came just when we needed it the most! It is the wonderful actions of others that keep us going most days. We just wanted to say THANK YOU in the biggest way.
“Our lives have been turned upside down, but we are getting back on track and looking forward to the future. The Lord has blessed us,” Pretorius wrote.
At the time of her release, Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed to TimesLIVE that Pretorius was found unharmed.
