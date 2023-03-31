Mount Road police are cracking down on crime in the Newton Park area, arresting four suspects believed to have been involved in a break-in at the suburb's post office earlier this week.
HeraldLIVE
Four nabbed for Newton Park post office break-in
Image: Gareth Wilson
Mount Road police are cracking down on crime in the Newton Park area, arresting four suspects believed to have been involved in a break-in at the suburb's post office earlier this week.
The Newton Park post office was burgled during the early hours of Monday morning, leading to the closure of the office and drawing attention to the increase in break-ins at residential and business properties in the area in recent months.
On Monday morning, at about 4am, perpetrators gained access to the post office by breaking two windows, and allegedly made off with various computers used to access the vehicle licensing system.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said four suspects, between the ages of 23 and 49, were arrested after police followed up on information related to the break-in.
“On Wednesday, SAPS Mount Road members received information and searched a house in Beatty Place in Kensington.
“One person was arrested and some of the stolen property recovered,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Follow-up investigations led members to Newton Park where another three suspects were arrested and suspected stolen property, including various computer components, were also recovered.
Janse van Rensburg said two suspects, aged 23 and 27, were detained on charges of housebreaking, while the other two, aged 37 and 49, were held on charges of possession of suspected stolen property.
All four suspects were scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
Mount Road acting station commander Colonel Lester Brass commended the members for their dedication and perseverance in immediately following up on information received which resulted in the apprehension of the suspects and the recovery of the stolen property.
HeraldLIVE
