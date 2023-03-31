East Cape agencies to team up on cutting-edge projects to accelerate growth

Positioning the Eastern Cape as a transshipment hub for the southern hemisphere, becoming a leader in gas production, and investing in industries that are transitioning to renewables.
These were some of the ideas mooted to chart a bold new direction for the Eastern Cape when development agencies met on Thursday to discuss ways to accelerate economic growth through collaboration and synchronisation of projects and skills.
The agencies are looking at how they can use their investment capabilities to complement each other and share skills to develop the province and drive the creation of new jobs.
The engagement session was hosted by the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC), which is expected to co-ordinate identified projects.
The meeting was attended by executives from the Coega Development Corporation (CDC), Mandela Bay Development Agency, Buffalo City Metropolitan Development Agency and East London Industrial Development Zone.
ECDC chair Vuyani Jarana said the initiative was about creating avenues for executives to collaborate across agencies without abandoning their individual mandates.
“What we are focusing on is finding ways in which we can derive synergy in what we do,” Jarana said.
The benefits of such collaboration included the potential creation of catchment points for SMMEs that needed aid from agencies such as the ECDC but previously could not be assisted.
“The big driver is ... making [use] of the same pools of funding, we can achieve more.
“Some agencies have specific geographical mandates like the BCMDA while others have a provincial mandate.
“What is key is what are those things an agency cannot achieve success without acting alone,” Jarana said.
Because the province had three ports between its two metros, CDC chair Paul Jourdan said there was an opportunity to develop it into a transshipment hub for the southern hemisphere.
“A lot of shipping has to come around the Cape,” Jourdan said.
“We have a massive opportunity if you look at all the ships off our shores.
“A lot like what Singapore did on the Strait of Malacca and Panama between the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean.”
Jourdan said the entities could also drive new growth on the coast where gas reserves had been identified.
“We think this can be a whole new generator of jobs and industries.”
Describing the shift to renewable energy as both a threat and an opportunity, he said the province needed to position itself as a base supporter of new technology.
“The renewables migration can be a threat to our motor industry which we stand to lose, it is an adapt or die,” Jourdan said.
“It’s also a massive opportunity. What are we doing to get into PVS [photovoltaic systems], storage and batteries?
“The East London IDZ has already taken the initiative and now has the biggest plant outside China for battery storage,” he said.
East Cape agencies to team up on cutting-edge projects to accelerate growth
