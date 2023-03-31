×

News

Brace yourself! Municipal tariffs increase on the cards

Residents poised to dig deeper as electricity alone set to go up by 18.49%, according to draft budget

31 March 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

Ratepayers are likely to cough up more for services in Nelson Mandela Bay, paying 6% more for water, sanitation and refuse, while the proposed tariff increase for electricity is a whopping 18.49%.

Property rates could also increase by 5%, forcing residents to dig even deeper into their pockets...

