×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Rhodes honours ‘fearless judicial leader’ Zondo

Chief justice tells graduates it is vital judiciary continues to stand its ground in dealing with corruption, malfeasance

Premium
30 March 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Rhodes University has conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree on chief justice Raymond Zondo, hailing him as a pillar of integrity and a fighter for the independence of the judiciary.

Public orator and professor in the history department at Rhodes, Paul Maylam, introduced Zondo during a graduation ceremony on Wednesday as a “fearless judicial leader” and one of the most influential figures in SA labour law...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected

Most Read