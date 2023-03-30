Rhodes honours ‘fearless judicial leader’ Zondo
Chief justice tells graduates it is vital judiciary continues to stand its ground in dealing with corruption, malfeasance
Rhodes University has conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree on chief justice Raymond Zondo, hailing him as a pillar of integrity and a fighter for the independence of the judiciary.
Public orator and professor in the history department at Rhodes, Paul Maylam, introduced Zondo during a graduation ceremony on Wednesday as a “fearless judicial leader” and one of the most influential figures in SA labour law...
Rhodes honours ‘fearless judicial leader’ Zondo
Chief justice tells graduates it is vital judiciary continues to stand its ground in dealing with corruption, malfeasance
Court reporter
Rhodes University has conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree on chief justice Raymond Zondo, hailing him as a pillar of integrity and a fighter for the independence of the judiciary.
Public orator and professor in the history department at Rhodes, Paul Maylam, introduced Zondo during a graduation ceremony on Wednesday as a “fearless judicial leader” and one of the most influential figures in SA labour law...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
World