Police probe assault claims against Nelson Mandela Bay Catholic school teacher

Educator suspended pending disciplinary hearing over accusations she slammed door on grade 7 pupil’s legs

30 March 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

A case of assault is being investigated against a Nelson Mandela Bay teacher over accusations that she slammed a glass door repeatedly on a pupil’s legs.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a complaint had been laid with the police on March 13 and an investigation was under way...

