NMU student arrested during protest at Summerstrand campus
Police use stun grenade, teargas to disperse protesters congregated at entrance
By Guy Rogers - 30 March 2023
A Nelson Mandela University student was arrested on Wednesday morning for blocking civilians from accessing the university’s 2nd Avenue Summerstrand campus.
The action follows on a series of student protests at NMU last week related to a dispute over accommodation and living allowance funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), together with their tuition grant money...
