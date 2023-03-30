×

NMU student arrested during protest at Summerstrand campus

Police use stun grenade, teargas to disperse protesters congregated at entrance

By Guy Rogers - 30 March 2023

A Nelson Mandela University student was arrested on Wednesday morning for blocking civilians from accessing the  university’s 2nd Avenue Summerstrand campus.

The action follows on a series of student protests at NMU last week related to a dispute over accommodation and living allowance funding from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), together with their tuition grant money...

