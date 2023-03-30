×

News

George municipality rejects allegations of racial bias against municipal manager

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 30 March 2023

The George Municipality has disputed allegations that municipal manager Michele Gratz is racist and vindictive after the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) lambasted her in a statement posted on Facebook.

The union has urged parties in the council to hold Gratz personally liable for fruitless and wasteful expenditure, while also threatening to strike over claims of racism and unfair labour practices...

