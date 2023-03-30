The DA says security company G4S and the correctional services department must account for rapist and murderer Thabo Bester’s escape.
The party said it will write to the parliamentary portfolio committee on justice and correctional services to request an urgent meeting with the management of the security company, justice and correctional services ministry and national commissioner of correctional services.
It said the purpose of the meeting is to obtain further information on the brazen prison escape of the convicted rapist and bring him and his accomplices to book.
“It is imperative the public is afforded the truth and full details behind how an escape of this nature occurred, how may prison officials and potentially political leaders were involved, and what actions were subsequently taken by correctional services and the SAPS,” said DA MP and shadow correctional services minister Janho Engelbrecht.
G4S and correctional services must account for Thabo Bester’s escape: DA
Image: Supplied
Engelbrecht said G4S and the department must account to parliament on how Bester's escape was kept under wraps for so long.
“We note G4S dismissing three prison wardens from the Mangaung correctional centre in connection with the fire which led to Bester’s escape, this after they stated that Bester was the prisoner who died in his cell, despite DNA results stating otherwise,” said Engelbrecht.
“It is becoming more apparent that Thabo Bester had assistance by high-ranking officials in co-ordinating an intricate prison escape of this nature.
“It must also be established, as a matter of urgency, the identity of the inmate who died from blunt-force trauma before being set alight.”
