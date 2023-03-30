×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Fifty solid years for Charlo Primary

School has achieved much by sticking to golden formula for five decades

By Tremaine van Aardt - 30 March 2023

A simple recipe, founded on the foundation of developing holistic individuals, has seen Charlo Primary School prepared to punch above its weight and celebrate numerous successes on the road to its golden anniversary. 

The school’s child-centric approach to education, supported by clear communication channels, has seen Charlo Primary welcome thousands of pupils seeking to a lay solid foundation for their futures. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected

Most Read