Charges against three men linked to AKA murder dropped, one to appear for carjacking

One of four suspects arrested on Sunday allegedly linked to the murder of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane is due to appear in the Durban magistrate's court on a carjacking charge.
It was reported that four suspects were arrested at a shopping centre in Cape Town on Sunday.
Their advocate Annelene van den Heever told TimesLIVE one of the four will appear on Thursday. She said three suspects were released on Wednesday.
“The three suspects who were released by the police have gone into hiding. This is because there have been threats to their lives,” she said.
Van den Heever said the four men were transported from Cape Town on Tuesday and arrived in Durban on Wednesday.
She said after numerous attempts to get the police to bring her clients to court on Wednesday, they refused.
AKA and his friend Motsoane were shot dead on Florida Road, Durban, on February 10.
