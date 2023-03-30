A Gqeberha businessman accused of assaulting his son’s former girlfriend has had the charge against him withdrawn in the city’s regional court.
Gerald Korkie was arrested in June and charged with assault after he was captured on CCTV cameras beating the 25-year-old mother of two at her place of employment in Govan Mbeki Avenue, North End.
This week the charge was withdrawn.
Korkie’s lawyer, Theuns Roelofse, said after a mediation process it was agreed between the parties to drop the charge.
In the footage seen by The Herald, the woman, who is not being named to protect her identity and that of her two children, is seen speaking to Korkie at the North End business premises.
During the argument over a vehicle Korkie demanded be returned by her, there is a heated exchange of words before Korkie hits the woman in her face with his backhand.
As she falls to the ground Korkie hits her again on the head before leaving the premises.
After the alleged attack the woman reported the matter to the police .
The woman could not be reached for comment.
Charge of assault against Gerald Korkie withdrawn
Image: SUPPLIED
