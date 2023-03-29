Tramways art exhibition aims to promote unity in Africa
Artist Farook Muhammad wants to change the world through significant cultural works
With one voice but through different art forms, Bay artists spread a message of unity in Africa at an art exhibition held at the Tramways building this week.
Afro Arabian Empire owner Farook Muhammad, 37, who grew up in Schauderville, hosted his art exhibition with a twist, inviting a poet, dancers and a pianist to perform at his Art that changes the world exhibition on Monday evening...
General Reporter
