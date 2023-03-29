×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Tramways art exhibition aims to promote unity in Africa

Artist Farook Muhammad wants to change the world through significant cultural works

Premium
29 March 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

With one voice but through different art forms, Bay artists spread a message of unity in Africa at an art exhibition held at the Tramways building this week. 

Afro Arabian Empire owner Farook Muhammad, 37, who grew up in Schauderville, hosted his art exhibition with a twist, inviting a poet, dancers and a pianist to perform at his Art that changes the world exhibition on Monday evening...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected

Most Read