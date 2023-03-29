×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

South Africa dispatches Pravin Gordhan to China over locomotives dispute

By Anait Miridzhanian and Nelson Banya - 29 March 2023
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. File photo.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan will lead a delegation to China next month in a bid to break an impasse over the delivery of locomotives and spare parts by Chinese rail equipment maker CRRC E-Loco, says state-owned logistics company Transnet.

The two have engaged in legal battles after Transnet halted the supply of 1,064 locomotives from four original equipment suppliers, including CRRC, saying that 2014 contracts worth R54.4bn had been unlawfully awarded by the previous board and management.

“Minister Gordhan remains hopeful that talks with his Chinese counterparts will yield positive results,” Transnet said in a statement.

CRRC was not immediately available to comment.

Transnet says 161 locomotives supplied by CRRC E-Loco were currently not running after the Chinese company withheld spares and maintenance support, affecting operations on Transnet's iron ore, coal and manganese export lines which contributes half of its revenue.

In January, Transnet said CRRC had shown unwillingness to engage with South African authorities to “normalise its operations” in the country.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected

Most Read