×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Mvoko tightens screws on free-spending Eastern Cape municipalities

29 March 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

The Eastern Cape government has set its sights on improving the audit outcomes of municipalities and their financial viability to ensure they have funded budgets in the 2023/2024 financial year.

Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko said a central challenge was that municipalities were at different stages of maturity with respect to internal controls...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected

Most Read