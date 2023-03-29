Mvoko tightens screws on free-spending Eastern Cape municipalities
The Eastern Cape government has set its sights on improving the audit outcomes of municipalities and their financial viability to ensure they have funded budgets in the 2023/2024 financial year.
Finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko said a central challenge was that municipalities were at different stages of maturity with respect to internal controls...
Senior Politics Reporter
