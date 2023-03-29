Man accused of Willowdene assault dies in hospital
Case likely to be struck off court roll once death certificate is submitted
The elderly man who allegedly assaulted a five-year-old boy over a prank at Willowdene Village social housing complex in Fairview has died after being taken into custody at St Albans correctional centre.
Correctional Services confirmed that Louis Gouws, 75, was taken to hospital last week and later died...
Man accused of Willowdene assault dies in hospital
Case likely to be struck off court roll once death certificate is submitted
Reporter
The elderly man who allegedly assaulted a five-year-old boy over a prank at Willowdene Village social housing complex in Fairview has died after being taken into custody at St Albans correctional centre.
Correctional Services confirmed that Louis Gouws, 75, was taken to hospital last week and later died...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
Politics
Politics