News

Man accused of Willowdene assault dies in hospital

Case likely to be struck off court roll once death certificate is submitted

29 March 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

The elderly man who allegedly assaulted a five-year-old boy over a prank at Willowdene Village social housing complex in Fairview has died after being taken into custody at St Albans correctional centre.

Correctional Services confirmed that Louis Gouws, 75, was taken to hospital last week and later died...

