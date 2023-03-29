×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Looking ahead on the weather front

29 March 2023
GARTH SAMPSON
GARTH SAMPSON
Image: SUPPLIED

Very disappointing and far below normal.

That about sums up rainfall in Nelson Mandela Bay for the first quarter of the year.

The Langkloof — where the Bay’s catchment areas are situated — fared a bit better with very nice rainfall that bought our drought-stricken region a few days, but it was accompanied by hail causing millions of rand in damage to crops.

In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, SA Weather Service spokesperson Garth Sampson, AKA Weather Guru, looks ahead.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected

Most Read