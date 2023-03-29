Very disappointing and far below normal.
That about sums up rainfall in Nelson Mandela Bay for the first quarter of the year.
The Langkloof — where the Bay’s catchment areas are situated — fared a bit better with very nice rainfall that bought our drought-stricken region a few days, but it was accompanied by hail causing millions of rand in damage to crops.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, SA Weather Service spokesperson Garth Sampson, AKA Weather Guru, looks ahead.
LISTEN | Looking ahead on the weather front
Image: SUPPLIED
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Google Podcasts
