News

JUST IN | Dylan Cullis sentenced to 18 years for role in Vicki's murder

By Kathryn Kimberley - 29 March 2023

Gqeberha man Dylan Cullis has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for the murder of Vicki Terblanche.

Cullis pleaded guilty to his role in the murder in the city's high court on Wednesday following a plea and sentence agreement between the state and the defence...

