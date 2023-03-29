Hunt on after New Brighton mother and daughter gunned down
New Brighton police are on the hunt for two alleged murder suspects who gunned down a mother and her daughter in their home on Tuesday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Nomathansanqa Mgundlana, 52, and her daughter Aphiwe Seleni, 22, were murdered inside their Nkwayi Street home at about 4.30pm...
Hunt on after New Brighton mother and daughter gunned down
General Reporter
New Brighton police are on the hunt for two alleged murder suspects who gunned down a mother and her daughter in their home on Tuesday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Nomathansanqa Mgundlana, 52, and her daughter Aphiwe Seleni, 22, were murdered inside their Nkwayi Street home at about 4.30pm...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News