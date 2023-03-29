×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Hunt on after New Brighton mother and daughter gunned down

29 March 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

New Brighton police are on the hunt for two alleged murder suspects who gunned down a mother and her daughter in their home on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Nomathansanqa Mgundlana, 52, and her daughter Aphiwe Seleni, 22, were murdered inside their Nkwayi Street home at about 4.30pm...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected

Most Read