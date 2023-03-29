Germany and Nelson Mandela Bay pupils team up for the environment
Visiting youngsters join SA peers in cultivating raised vegetable gardens as part of exchange programme
An environmental sustainability exchange initiative between a German high school and two Nelson Mandela Bay schools aims to break new ground for poorer communities in both countries.
A group visit by German pupils to the City Hall in Gqeberha on Tuesday marked the third of a series of bilateral exchange partnerships lined up for future growth of the project...
