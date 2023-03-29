Four more suspects arrested in connection with Kwazakhele killings

Another four suspects have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting at a birthday party in Kwazakhele in January.
The men were arrested on Monday night in Peelton township, Qonce.
This brings the number of arrests to five.
The arrests came after the lead investigator received information about the whereabouts of four outstanding suspects who had escaped during the arrest of the first suspect in Walmer.
The four fugitives, aged between 30 and 34, were found hiding out in Peelton.
The first suspect to be arrested, Mzwandile Mahambehlala, 33, is in St Albans Prison and due to return to court on Monday for a formal bail application.
The latest suspects will be transported back to Gqeberha, where they will be detained.
They are expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
Their names have not yet been released.
Eight people were killed and another three wounded when two unknown gunmen entered the yard of the Maqanda Street home on January 29, and started shooting at the guests.
The bloody attack took place between 5.15pm and 5.30pm while the owner of the house was celebrating his birthday.
Seven people — four men and three women — were fatally injured, while another four people — two men and two women — sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.
One of the victims died of his injuries in hospital.
The owner of the house, Andile Sishuba, was among the deceased.
His brother, Vusumzi, was also killed.
On the orders of provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene, a task team was established to ensure the speedy arrests of the culprits.
Subsequently, police launched a manhunt for the suspects while the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack was under way.
At 3am on March 3, members of the provincial task team, comprising the provincial serious violent crime unit, provincial tracking team and provincial crime intelligence, with assistance of members from the crime combating unit, followed up on information about the suspects.
The information led the investigating team to a block of flats in Walmer, where six suspects had allegedly been hiding.
When they arrived at the home, only Mahambehlala was found.
“Upon investigation, his involvement was confirmed,” Kinana said.
His alleged co-conspirators managed to flee before the police arrived.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said Mene had lauded the investigating team for bringing more suspects to book.
