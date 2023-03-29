She said during Luyanda's short stint in the employ of the municipality, the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) graduate had made significant contributions in changing the family's life.
She said her death had dashed their hopes.
“We all knew her payday was on the 25th of every month. We have been showered with gowns and slippers from Woolworths, all courtesy of Luyanda,” said Cele.
She added that in the midst of their storm they had relied on the steady stream of support from the community and their faith in God. The past two weeks, Cele said, had been a tumultuous period for the family.
“When Luyanda's mom returned from the grim ordeal of identifying her daughter, she had no more tears to shed. That's how horrid things have been,” said Cele.
A memorial service was held in the young woman's honour in Durban last Friday.
Khoza said the pain and anguish felt by the community would be eased somewhat if those responsible are found.
She expressed concern that such incidents continued unabated.
“We have seen a similar incident in Stanger where the killers have also not been found. When suspects are still out free we always fear for the lives of the affected families. Anything can happen, they may pounce again,” said Khoza.
Family of slain DUT woman still in the dark about postmortem results
Image: Supplied
While postmortem results for eThekwini municipality's occupational health and safety intern, Luyanda Cele, had been released on Monday, her family had not yet been made privy to its contents.
This was the word from her family, who spoke after a visit by MEC for social development Nonhlanhla Khoza at their uMlazi home on Tuesday.
Luyanda's body was found dumped on South beach near the Metro lodge after she was last seen in the Durban CBD on March 17. A poster which reported her missing was shared widely on social media.
No arrests have been made in connection with her killing.
Thembisile Cele, Luyanda's aunt, said the family was devastated.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
She said during Luyanda's short stint in the employ of the municipality, the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) graduate had made significant contributions in changing the family's life.
She said her death had dashed their hopes.
“We all knew her payday was on the 25th of every month. We have been showered with gowns and slippers from Woolworths, all courtesy of Luyanda,” said Cele.
She added that in the midst of their storm they had relied on the steady stream of support from the community and their faith in God. The past two weeks, Cele said, had been a tumultuous period for the family.
“When Luyanda's mom returned from the grim ordeal of identifying her daughter, she had no more tears to shed. That's how horrid things have been,” said Cele.
A memorial service was held in the young woman's honour in Durban last Friday.
Khoza said the pain and anguish felt by the community would be eased somewhat if those responsible are found.
She expressed concern that such incidents continued unabated.
“We have seen a similar incident in Stanger where the killers have also not been found. When suspects are still out free we always fear for the lives of the affected families. Anything can happen, they may pounce again,” said Khoza.
She said she was emboldened by the support which the community had continued to offer to the grieving family.
“Who knows, maybe someone who may have information which could lead to the arrests of individuals may let things slip to the cops,” said Khoza.
The gruesome nature of Luyanda's killing has haunted Khoza, who reacted badly after being told that some body parts were missing.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
She called on young people to take adults into their confidence about their whereabouts, saying this would eliminate the worry that parents have.
Khoza remained hopeful that the police would be able to track down the suspects.
“When the culprits get arrested our wish is that they get a sentence deserving of a crime which would go a long way in deterring would-be offenders,” said Khoza.
Ward councillor Khumbulani Cele said the incident had sent shock waves through the close-knit community.
“Everybody was alarmed after seeing Luyanda pictures on social media. It's sad that a young woman who held such promise has had her life snuffed out,” the councillor said.
He hoped that such an incident would never repeat itself in the community and also called for the speedy arrests of suspects.
Luyanda is to be buried on Friday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News